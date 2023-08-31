31.08.2023 01:39:58

South Korea Industrial Output Slumps 2.0% In July

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 1.5 percent drop in June (originally -1.0 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production tumbled 8.0 percent - again shy of expectations for a drop of 5.2 percent following the downwardly revised 5.9 percent contraction in the previous month (originally -5.6 percent).

The bureau also said that retail sales sank 3.2 percent on month as passenger cars, food and beverages, and clothing all declined.

That also missed forecasts for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in June (originally 1.0 percent).

