Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
02.03.2023 01:20:02
South Korea Industrial Production Climbs 2.9% In January
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 3.1 percent contraction in December (originally -2.9 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production tumbled 12.7 percent - again missing forecasts for a contraction of 8.9 percent following the downwardly revised 10.5 percent fall in the previous month (originally -7.3 percent).
