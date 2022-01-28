South Korea Industrial Production Jumps 4.3% On Month In December

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the upwardly revised 5.3 percent gain in November (originally 5.1 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 6.2 percent - again surpassing expectations for a 2.0 percent gain following the upwardly revised 6.3 percent spike (originally 5.9 percent).

For the fourth quarter pf 2021, industrial production was up 1.0 percent on quarter and 5.5 percent on year.

For all of 2021, industrial production was up 6.9 percent.