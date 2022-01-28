|
28.01.2022 00:10:17
South Korea Industrial Production Jumps 4.3% On Month In December
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the upwardly revised 5.3 percent gain in November (originally 5.1 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 6.2 percent - again surpassing expectations for a 2.0 percent gain following the upwardly revised 6.3 percent spike (originally 5.9 percent).
For the fourth quarter pf 2021, industrial production was up 1.0 percent on quarter and 5.5 percent on year.
For all of 2021, industrial production was up 6.9 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.