Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
30.11.2022 00:15:16
South Korea Industrial Production Sinks 3.5% In October
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent on month in October, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent contraction in September (originally -1.8 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.1 percent - also missing forecasts for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.7 percent increase in the previous month (originally 0.8 percent).
The index of all industry production fell 1.5 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell stellt geringere Zinserhöhungen in Ausblick: Wall Street geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich uneinheitlich. Die US-Börsen steigen nach der Powell-Rede geschlossen an. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.