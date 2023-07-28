Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
28.07.2023 01:21:40
South Korea Industrial Production Slips 1.0% In June
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in June, Statistics Korea said on Friday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 3.0 percent drop in May.
On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 5.6 percent - also shy of expectations for a decline of 5.5 percent after falling a downwardly revised 7.6 percent in the previous month (originally -7.3 percent).
The index of all-industry production was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX letztendlich stark -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die Wall Street notiert schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätzen ging es am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen.