South Korea Inflation Climbs 0.3% In February

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Friday - beneath expectations for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.

On a yearly basis, inflation rose 2.0 percent - unchanged from the January reading but shy of expectations for 2.1 percent.

Individually, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.2 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year, while clothing and footwear was flat on month and up 2.1 percent on year and utilities rose 0.4 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

The index excluding food and energy increased 0.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.