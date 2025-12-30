Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 937,67
 KRW
-1,44
-0,07 %
31.12.2025 00:33:54

South Korea Inflation Climbs 2.3% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 2.4 percent on year in December, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 2.4 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3 percent - higher than forecasts for 0.,2 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous month.

For all of 2025, inflation was up 2.1 percent - the slowest measure since it went up 0.5 percent in 2020.

