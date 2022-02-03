South Korea Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Friday release January figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is tipped to increase 0.4 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year in December.

Thailand will provide January numbers for inflation, with forecasts suggesting a 2.4 percent yearly increase of overall inflation and a 0.37 percent annual increase for core CPI. That follows the 2.17 percent overall increase and the 0.29 percent core CPI gain in December.

The Philippines will see January numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year following the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 3.6 percent yearly gain in December.

Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday and will return to action on Monday.