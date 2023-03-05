05.03.2023 23:30:13

South Korea Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Monday release February figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year, slowing from 0.8 percent on month and 5.2 percent on year in January.

Australia will see February results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in January, inflation was up 0.9 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Magha Puja and will re-open on Tuesday.

