Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
03.05.2022 02:36:59
South Korea Inflation Jumps 4.8% On Year In April
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 4.8 percent on year in April, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 4.4 percent and was up from 4.1 percent in March.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent - again topping forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent and unchanged from the previous month's reading.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile costs of food, was up 0.4 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year - accelerating from 0.1 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen auf grünem Terrain -- Ruhiger Handel in Asien
Die heimische Börse und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Dienstag mit positiven Vorzeichen. In New York dominierte Unsicherheit den Handel. An vielen Märkten in Fernost war am Dienstag Feiertagspause.