South Korea Inflation Rises 0.7% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.7 percent on year in December, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday - accelerating from the 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.2 percent after skidding 0.6 percent in November.

Core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile prices of fresh food, also rose 0.7 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent a month earlier. Core inflation fell 0.1 percent on month after dipping 0.2 percent in November.