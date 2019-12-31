31.12.2019 02:20:11

South Korea Inflation Rises 0.7% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.7 percent on year in December, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday - accelerating from the 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.2 percent after skidding 0.6 percent in November.

Core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile prices of fresh food, also rose 0.7 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent a month earlier. Core inflation fell 0.1 percent on month after dipping 0.2 percent in November.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 - starkes Jahresplus
Der heimische Markt wies am Montag rote Vorzeichen aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete den letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB