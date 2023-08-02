02.08.2023 01:19:18

South Korea Inflation Rises 2.3% On Year In July

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 2.3 percent on year in July, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday, touching a two-year low.

The July reading was shy of expectations for 2.4 percent and down from 2.7 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent - also below forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent following the flat reading a month earlier.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile price of food, slowed to an annual 3.3 percent in July from 3.5 percent in June.

