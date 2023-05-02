02.05.2023 01:22:29

South Korea Inflation Slows To 3.7% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 3.7 percent on year in April, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday - touching a 14-month low.

The April reading was in line with expectations and was down from 4.2 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent - unchanged from the March reading and in line with expectations.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food, climbed an annual 4.6 percent. That matched forecasts and was down from 4.6 percent in the previous month. On a monthly basis, core CPI was up 0.4 percent after rising 0.2 percent a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen