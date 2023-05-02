South Korea Inflation Slows To 3.7% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 3.7 percent on year in April, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday - touching a 14-month low.

The April reading was in line with expectations and was down from 4.2 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent - unchanged from the March reading and in line with expectations.

Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food, climbed an annual 4.6 percent. That matched forecasts and was down from 4.6 percent in the previous month. On a monthly basis, core CPI was up 0.4 percent after rising 0.2 percent a month earlier.