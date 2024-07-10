South Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.

Japan will release May numbers for core machine orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on month and 7.2 percent on year. That follows the 2.9 percent monthly decline and the 0.7 percent annual gain.

China will see June data for money stock, with M2 expected to rise 6.9 percent on year - easing from 7.0 percent in the previous month.

The central bank in Malaysia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.