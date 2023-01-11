South Korea Jobless Rate At 3.3%

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate increased in December, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in December from 2.9 percent in November.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate climbed to 3.0 percent in December from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 866,000 in December from 666,000 in the previous month.

Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 113,000 persons.

At the same time, the number of employed persons increased by 509,000 year-on-year to 27.808 million in December.