South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In February

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate declined in February, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in February from 3.6 percent in January.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate declined to 3.4 percent in February from 4.1 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed decreased to 954,000 in February from 1.143 million in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 399,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 1.037 million year-on-year to 27.402 million in February.