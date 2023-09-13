South Korea Jobless Rate Falls To 2.4%

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate decreased in August, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 2.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate also declined to 2.0 percent in August from 2.7 percent, indicating 573,000 unemployed people in the country.

At the same time, the number of employed people rose to 28,678 in August from 28,686 in the prior month.