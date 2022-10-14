South Korea Jobless Rate Increases In September

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate rose in September, data from Statistics Korea showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate increased a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in September from 2.5 percent in August.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 2.4 percent in September from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons climbed up to 704,000 in September from 615,000 in the previous month.

Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 52,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 707,000 year-on-year to 28.389 million in September.