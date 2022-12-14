South Korea Jobless Rate Rises In November

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate increased in November, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in November from 2.8 percent in October.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 2.3 percent in November from 2.4 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 666,000 in November from 692,000 in the previous month.

Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 68,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 626,000 year-on-year to 28.421 million in November.