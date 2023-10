South Korea Jobless Rate Rises To 2.6%

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate increased in September, data from Statistics Korea showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in September from 2.4 percent in August.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 2.8 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate also climbed to 2.3 percent in September from 2.0 percent, indicating 661,000 unemployed people in the country.

At the same time, the number of employed people rose to 28,698 in September from 28,678 in the prior month.