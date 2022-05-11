South Korea Jobless Rate Steady At 2.7%

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate remained stable for a second month in April, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in April, same as seen in February and March.

In April last year, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.0 percent in April. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 4.0 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased to 864,000 in April from 873,000 in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 283,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 865,000 year-on-year to 28.078 million in April.