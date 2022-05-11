Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
11.05.2022 08:50:44
South Korea Jobless Rate Steady At 2.7%
(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate remained stable for a second month in April, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.
The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in April, same as seen in February and March.
In April last year, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.0 percent in April. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 4.0 percent.
The number of unemployed decreased to 864,000 in April from 873,000 in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 283,000 persons.
The number of employed persons increased by 865,000 year-on-year to 28.078 million in April.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag deutlich höher - Asiens Märkte letztlich positiv
Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch teils deutliche Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Der DAX präsentiert sich nach einem Ausflug unter die Nulllinie zum Handelsschluss deutlich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.