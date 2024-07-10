South Korea Jobless Rate Steady At 2.8%

(RTTNews) - South Korea's unemployment rate remained stable in June, in line with expectations, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate stood at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in June, the same as in the previous three months.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 2.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate dropped to 2.9 percent in June from 3.0 percent, indicating 857,000 unemployed people in the country.

Data showed that the number of employed people fell to 28.907 million in June from 28.915 million in the prior month. The employment rate was 69.3 percent versus 69.4 percent in May.