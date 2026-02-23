South Korea Producer Prices Climb 0.6% In January

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.6 percent on month and January, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - accelerating from 0.4 percent in December.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine producers and for services were up 0.7 percent on month, while manufacturing product prices were up 0.6 percent and utilities were flat.

On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 1.9 percent for the second straight month.

Individually, prices for services climbed 2.6 percent on year, while agricultural, forestry and marine producers jumped 1.9 percent, manufacturing products rallied 1.8 percent and utilities slumped1.2 percent