South Korea Producer Prices Jump 0.5% On Month In June

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.5 percent on month in June, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - easing from 0.7 percent in Ma7.

Individually, agricultural and manufacturing products both were up 0.7 percent on month, while services and utilities both rose 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices spiked 9.9 percent - unchanged from the May reading.

Individually, agricultural products rose 1.7 percent on year, manufacturing products jumped 15.1 percent, utilities spiked 16.2 percent and services added 3.3 percent.