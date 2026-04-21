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22.04.2026 00:19:08

South Korea Producer Prices Jump 1.6% In March

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 1.6 percent on month in March, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - accelerating sharply from 0.6 percent in February.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products tumbled 3.3 percent on month, while manufacturing products spiked 3.5 percent, utilities dipped 0.1 percent and services were flat.

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 4.1 percent - up from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products rose 0.5 percent on year, while manufacturing products jumped 5.9 percent, utilities fell 1.1 percent and services climbed 3.1 percent.

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