20.03.2023 22:07:41
South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In February
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.1 percent on month in February, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - slowing from 0.4 percent in January.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 0.2 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 0.1 percent, utilities fell 0.3 percent and services added 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 4.8 percent, easing from 5.1 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products climbed 5.5 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 2.9 percent, utilities skyrocketed 29.5 percent and services added 3.4 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende klar im Minus -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX letztlich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag deutlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte letztlich knapp in der Gewinnzone. An den US-Märkten schwankten die Kurse zur Wochenmitte kräftig, entschieden sich letztlich aber klar für die Verlustzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts.