20.04.2023 23:07:05
South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.1% In March
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in March, the Bank of Korea said on Friday.
That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in February (originally 0.1 percent).
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 0.9 percent on month, while manufacturing producers rose 0.2 percent, utilities fell 0.4 percent and services rose 0.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.3 percent - shy of forecasts for 4.5 percent and down from 4.8 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products gained 4.4 percent on year, while manufacturing producers rose 0.5 percent, utilities skyrocketed 28.7 percent and services rose 3.2 percent.
