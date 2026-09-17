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17.09.2026 23:07:55

South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - following the 0.4 percent contraction in July.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products rose 3.8 percent on month, while utilities were up 0.9 percent and Services and manufacturing products were flat.

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 7.9 percent - up from 7.7 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products rose 1.1 percent on year, while manufacturing products jumped 12.2 percent, utilities climbed 2.9 percent and services gained 4.4 percent.

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