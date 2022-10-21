Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)

21.10.2022 00:35:03
South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.2% On Month In September
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea added 0.2 percent on month in September, the Bank of Korea said on Friday, following the 0.4 percent contraction in August.
Individually, agricultural, forestry & marine products rose 0.1 percent on month, as did manufacturing products. Utilities jumped 2.5 percent, while services slipped 0.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 8.0 percent - easing from 8.2 percent in the previous month.
Individually, agricultural, forestry & marine products jumped 7.1 percent on year, while manufacturing products spiked 9.8 percent, utilities surged 25.2 percent and services rose 3.3 percent.
