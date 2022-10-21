21.10.2022 00:35:03

South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.2% On Month In September

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea added 0.2 percent on month in September, the Bank of Korea said on Friday, following the 0.4 percent contraction in August.

Individually, agricultural, forestry & marine products rose 0.1 percent on month, as did manufacturing products. Utilities jumped 2.5 percent, while services slipped 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 8.0 percent - easing from 8.2 percent in the previous month.

Individually, agricultural, forestry & marine products jumped 7.1 percent on year, while manufacturing products spiked 9.8 percent, utilities surged 25.2 percent and services rose 3.3 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel schwach. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag in Grün. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen