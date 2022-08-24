Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
24.08.2022 23:15:02
South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.3% In July
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.3 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.
That was down from the upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in June (originally 0.5 percent).
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry & marine products rose 4.1 percent on month; manufacturing products fell 0.6 percent; utilities advanced 3.9 percent; and services rose 0.6 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 9.2 percent - down from the upwardly revised 10.0 percent spike in the previous month (originally 9.9 percent).
