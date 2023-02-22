Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.4% In January
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.4 percent on month in January, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - unchanged from the December reading.
Individually, prices for agriculture, forestry and marine products rose 0.6 percent on month, while manufacturing products eased 0.1 percent, utilities climbed 4.0 percent and services added 0.5 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 5.1 percent, easing from 5.8 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agriculture, forestry and marine products rose 0.3 percent on year, while manufacturing products climbed 4.3 percent, utilities skyrocketed 29.8 percent and services added 3.0 percent.
