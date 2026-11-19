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19.11.2026 22:30:29
South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.1% In October
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea eased 0.1 percent on month in October, the Bank of Korea said in Friday's preliminary ready - following the 0.1 percent increase in September.
Individually, prices for agriculture, forestry and marine products fell 8.3 percent on month, manufacturing products rose 0.3 percent, utilities were up 0.2 percent and services were flat.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 7.2 percent, easing from 7.6 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for manufacturing products spiked 11.6 percent on year, utilities added 3.7 percent, services rose 3.4 percent and agricultural, forestry and marine products fell 1.6 percent.
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