South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.2% In June - BoK

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.2 percent on month in June, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - exceeding expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in May.

On a yearly basis, producer prices also fell 0.2 percent versus forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products shed 1.3 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year, while manufacturing products were down 0.6 percent on month and 4/7 percent on year, utilities climbed 1.8 percent on month and 22.9 percent on year and services rose 0.1 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year.