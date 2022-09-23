Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
23.09.2022 03:30:16
South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.3% In August
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.3 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Friday, reversing a 0.3 percent monthly increase in July.
Among the individual components, agriculture, forestry and marine products were up 2.5 percent on month, while manufacturing products fell 1.4 percent, utilities climbed 3.6 percent and services rose 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 8.4 percent - slowing from the 9.2 percent acceleration in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.