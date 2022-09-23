South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.3% In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.3 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Friday, reversing a 0.3 percent monthly increase in July.

Among the individual components, agriculture, forestry and marine products were up 2.5 percent on month, while manufacturing products fell 1.4 percent, utilities climbed 3.6 percent and services rose 0.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 8.4 percent - slowing from the 9.2 percent acceleration in the previous month.