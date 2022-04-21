Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
21.04.2022 00:22:36
South Korea Producer Prices Spike 1.3% In March
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 1.3 percent on month in March, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - accelerating from the 0.5 percent increase in February.
Individually, prices for manufacturing products jumped 2.3 percent on month, while agricultural products and utilities rose 0.2 percent and services added 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 8.8 percent, up from 8.5 percent in the previous month.
Domestic supply prices were up 2.3 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year.
