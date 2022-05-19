19.05.2022 23:11:15

South Korea Producer Prices Spike 9.2% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea jumped 9.2 percent on year in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - accelerating from 9.0 percent in March.

Individually, prices were down 1.5 percent on year for agricultural, forestry and marine products; up 14.4 percent for manufacturing products; up 16.0 percent for utilities; and up 2.8 percent for services.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed1.1 percent - slowing from 1.5 percent n the previous month.

Individually, prices were up 2.0 percent on month for agricultural, forestry and marine products; up 1.2 percent for manufacturing products; up 4.5 percent for utilities; and up 0.4 percent for services.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Sinkflug -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen geben zum Wochenschluss ab. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen