South Korea Producer Prices Spike 9.2% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea jumped 9.2 percent on year in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - accelerating from 9.0 percent in March.

Individually, prices were down 1.5 percent on year for agricultural, forestry and marine products; up 14.4 percent for manufacturing products; up 16.0 percent for utilities; and up 2.8 percent for services.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed1.1 percent - slowing from 1.5 percent n the previous month.

Individually, prices were up 2.0 percent on month for agricultural, forestry and marine products; up 1.2 percent for manufacturing products; up 4.5 percent for utilities; and up 0.4 percent for services.