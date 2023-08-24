South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.

The central bank in Indonesia also will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to keep unchanged its benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), lending facility rate (6.50 percent) and its deposit facility rate (5.00 percent).

Hong Kong will provide July figures for imports and exports. Imports are expected to sink 8.2 percent on month after dropped 12.3 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 13.6 percent after shedding 11.4 percent in the previous month.