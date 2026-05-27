South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent.

Australia will release Q1 data for private capital expenditures, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on quarter - up from 0.4 percent in the three months prior.

Japan will provide March numbers for housing starts, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 15.5 percent on year following the 29.3 percent decline in the previous month.

Hong Kong will see April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 41.2 percent on year and exports rose an annual 35.8 percent for a trade deficit of HKD89.1 billion.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed on Thursday for Hari Raya Haji.