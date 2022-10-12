South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, from 2.50 percent to 3.00 percent.

Japan will release August figures for core machinery orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.3 percent on month and a gain of 12.6 percent on year. That follows the 5.3 percent monthly increase and the 12.8 percent annual gain in July.

Australia will see September figures for new home sales from the Housing Industry Association; in August, sales were down 16.0 percent on month.

Thailand will see September results for its consumer confidence index; in August, the index score was 43.7.