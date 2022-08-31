South Korea Retail Sales Dip 0.3% In July

(RTTNews) - The overall value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in June (originally -0.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales slumped 1.9 percent - also shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.5 percent drop in the previous month.