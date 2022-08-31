Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
South Korea Retail Sales Dip 0.3% In July
(RTTNews) - The overall value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in July, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 1.0 percent decline in June (originally -0.9 percent).
On a yearly basis, retail sales slumped 1.9 percent - also shy of forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.5 percent drop in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reißaus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.