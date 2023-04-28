28.04.2023 01:15:55

South Korea Retail Sales Rise 0.4% In March

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in March, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent following the downwardly revised 5.2 percent gain in February (originally 5.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 0.5 percent - again missing forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in the previous month.

