02.03.2022 00:25:24
South Korea Retail Sales Sink 1.9% In January
(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.
That missed expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in December.
On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 4.5 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 5 percent and slowing from 6.5 percent in the previous month.
