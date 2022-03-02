02.03.2022 00:25:24

South Korea Retail Sales Sink 1.9% In January

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in December.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 4.5 percent - again shy of forecasts for an increase of 5 percent and slowing from 6.5 percent in the previous month.

