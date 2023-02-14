14.02.2023 23:30:16

South Korea Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Tuesday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, imports were down 2.6 percent on year and exports sank 16.6 percent for a trade deficit of $12.69 billion.

Indonesia will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were down 6.61 percent on year and exports gained 6.58 percent for a trade surplus of $3.89 billion.

Japan will see January results for its tertiary industry activity index; in December, the index eased 0.2 percent on month and added 1.6 percent on year.

