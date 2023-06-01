Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
01.06.2023 02:08:04
South Korea Trade Deficit $2.10 Billion In May
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.10 billion in May, the Customs Office said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of $2.89 billion following the $2.70 billion deficit in April.
Exports dropped 15.2 percent on year, missing forecasts for a decline of 13.5 percent following the 14.3 percent fall in the previous month.
Imports were down 14.0 percent on year versus expectations for a drop of 10.6 percent after sinking 13.3 percent a month earlier.
