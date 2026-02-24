South Korean Consumer Confidence Improves In February

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer sentiment strengthened for the second straight month in February, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 112.1 in February from 110.8 in January.

The consumer confidence survey was conducted between February 4 and 11 among 2,500 households.

The sub-index for households' assessment of current living standards remained stable at 96. Meanwhile, their prospective living standards improved, with the respective index rising to 101 from 100.

The index for prospective domestic economic conditions strengthened to 102 from 98, while the indicator measuring consumers' prospective household income held steady at 103.0.

Consumers' interest rate expectations increased in February, with the measure rising to 105 from 104.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year is unchanged at 2.6 percent.