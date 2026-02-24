Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 946,91
 KRW
-0,79
-0,04 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
24.02.2026 07:40:27

South Korean Consumer Confidence Improves In February

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer sentiment strengthened for the second straight month in February, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 112.1 in February from 110.8 in January.

The consumer confidence survey was conducted between February 4 and 11 among 2,500 households.

The sub-index for households' assessment of current living standards remained stable at 96. Meanwhile, their prospective living standards improved, with the respective index rising to 101 from 100.

The index for prospective domestic economic conditions strengthened to 102 from 98, while the indicator measuring consumers' prospective household income held steady at 103.0.

Consumers' interest rate expectations increased in February, with the measure rising to 105 from 104.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year is unchanged at 2.6 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:25 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex ist nahezu unverändert. Die US-Börsen befinden sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börse schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen