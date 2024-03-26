Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
26.03.2024 09:39:26
Spain Economic Growth Accelerates As Estimated
(RTTNews) - Spain's economic growth improved at the end of the year, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the third quarter, when output was up 0.4 percent. The rate came in line with the estimate published on January 30.
On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 2.0 percent, as estimated, from 1.9 percent in the preceding period.
On the expenditure-side, household consumption gained 0.2 percent sequentially and government spending moved up 1.0 percent. Gross capital formation posted an increase of 0.6 percent.
Exports and imports of goods and services increased 2.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
In the whole year of 2023, GDP registered an expansion of 2.5 percent, weaker than the 5.8 percent growth seen in 2022.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX etwas schwächer erwartet -- Neues DAX-Allzeithoch zum Start möglich -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird an Gründonnerstag etwas tiefer erwartet, der deutsche Leitindex dürfte zum Start leicht steigen. Die Märkte in Fernost können sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv.