|
28.01.2022 12:35:17
Spain GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations In Q4
(RTTNews) - Spain's economy grew more than expected in the fourth quarter despite the weakness in household spending, flash estimate from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, faster than the economists' forecast of 1.4 percent. However, this was slower than the 2.6 percent growth posted in the third quarter.
On a yearly basis, economic growth accelerated to 5.2 percent from 3.4 percent in the third quarter. The rate also exceeded the expected 4.5 percent.
In the full year of 2021, GDP was 7.2 percent higher than in 2020.
On the expenditure-side, household spending slid 1.2 percent and government spending decreased 0.4 percent on quarter. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation surged 8.5 percent in the fourth quarter.
Exports and imports were up 6.5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.