Spain GDP Growth Improves In Q2
(RTTNews) - Spain's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter underpinned by household spending and exports, flash data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, faster than the 0.2 percent expansion posted a quarter ago.
The expenditure-side breakdown showed that household spending rebounded 3.2 percent after falling 2.0 percent. Meanwhile, government spending dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent rise.
At the same time, growth in gross fixed capital formation eased to 2.8 percent from 3.4 percent in the first quarter.
Exports of goods and services moved up 1.6 percent, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in the previous quarter. Imports advanced 4.6 percent, in contrast to the 0.8 percent fall a quarter ago.
On a yearly basis, GDP growth held steady at 6.3 percent in the second quarter, while the rate was forecast to ease to 5.5 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.