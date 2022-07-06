Spain Industrial Output Growth Improves More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production growth accelerated more than expected in May, largely driven by output growth in the capital goods and energy sector, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 3.8 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the revised 2.3 percent gain in April. That was also above the expected increase of 3.4 percent.

Production of consumer goods advanced 7.5 percent annually in May. Output of consumer durable goods increased 6.2 percent and that of non-durables grew 6.3 percent.

Output produced in the energy sector was 5.7 percent higher in May compared to a year ago. Capital goods output rose 4.1 percent and that of intermediate goods grew 1.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production expanded 6.5 percent yearly in May, reversing a revised 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production dropped 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 2.1 percent rebound in April.