Spain Industrial Output Growth Moderates

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production grew at a slower pace in August due to the fall in consumer goods output, the statistical office INE said Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 1.5 percent from a year ago, following a 2.5 percent rise in July. Nonetheless, output has increased for the sixth straight month.

Within overall output, energy production advanced the most, up by 4.7 percent. Production of capital and intermediate goods moved up 0.9 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

Partially offsetting these gains, consumer goods output slid 1.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output climbed 1.6 percent from the last year after rising 2.8 percent in July.

Month-on-month, industrial output fell 0.7 percent, in contrast to the 0.6 percent increase in July.